Hoffman, N. Mercedes 1930-2021

GREELEY, Colo. - Marcedes Hoffman, 90, loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, wife, and friend to many, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021, near her family in Greeley, Colorado.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Greene, officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave., Atchison.

Memorial contributions in memory of Marcedes are suggested to the Mt. Vernon Cemetery Road Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Nona Marcedes Bertelsen Knight Hoffman was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Meadville, Missouri, the daughter of Frank and Ruby (Humphfres) Bertelsen. Marcedes graduated from Meadville High School in 1948 and then attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (Truman University) in Kirksville, Missouri. Marcedes taught for two years as a rural school teacher in Linn County, Missouri, before attending both Gard Business University and Platte College of Commerce in St. Joseph. After which she worked as an Assistant to the Traffic Manager at Terminal Warehouse, in St. Joseph, before moving to Atchison in 1956. There, Marcedes enjoyed working as a secretary for Blish-Mize for many years. After retirement, Marcedes happily returned to work as the office manager at Rockey's Service in Atchison.

Marcedes was a member of the First Christian Church, where she served several years as a deaconess, on the Fellowship Committee and on the Christian Women's Fellowship of the First Christian Church. She was also a member of the Meadowlark Club, Canasta and Pinochle groups, Royal Purple Pearls of Wisdom, Red Hat Society, Shepherd Center of Atchison, Atchison Zonta International, Business and Professional Girls of St. Joseph, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, charter member of the St. Joseph PBX club having served as its Chaplin, and PEO Chapter FT in Atchison. Marcedes loved singing and sang in the lead section of the former Rivertown Sounds Chapter of Sweet Adeline and in the Mooney Creek Homemakers Unit. Marcedes also enjoyed playing cards, reading, embroidery, and traveling. She was loved, known, and appreciated for her enduring kindness and happy disposition.

Marcedes and Gene Knight were married on April 7, 1956, at First Congregational Christian Church in St. Joseph. Gene preceded Marcedes in death on Aug. 13, 1976. Marcedes then married Robert Hoffman on Nov. 25, 1978, at the First Christian Church, Atchison, and they remained happily married until his death on Aug. 21, 2000. Marcedes also enjoyed years of close friendship with Marvin Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lenzie and Dean Bertelsen; and sister Bernadine Smith.

Survivors include a daughter, Marjean Rickert (Larry Rickert), of Greeley; two grandchildren, Chelsey Kristin Rickert and Kyle Donald Rickert; two great-grandsons, Lucas and Lincoln Rickert; and another great-granddaughter on the way. She is also survived by nieces, Sherry Lamberson (Larry Lamberson), Joy Wilson, and Renee Smith (Mike Smith); and nephews, Beric Smith (Diane Smith) and Rodney Smith, and many friends. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.