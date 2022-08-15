Robin Lynn Hoffmann Kernes, 65, was surrounded by family when she passed away on Aug. 12, 2022.
Robin was born Aug. 29, 1956, in St. Joseph, to William D. Hoffmann and Joyce Marie Mace Hackman.
Robin was a Christian. She loved fun and always helped others. Robin worked at HD Lee in the 1980's. She loved to shop for shoes and purses. She could work for hours on jig saw puzzles. Robin enjoyed chocolate shakes (her favorite was a Wendy's Frosty). She was a great cook. Some of her family favorites were meatloaf, potato salad, potato soup and chili. Robin loved music, dancing and a good meal.
Robin was preceded in death by: her parents, William and Joyce; her son, Danny Wayne Hoffmann; an infant sister, Gail Sue Mace; and a brother, Roger Dale Hoffmann.
Survivors include: Robin's children: Heidi Kernes from Conroe, Texas and Cecil Kernes Jr. (Alisha) from Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren: Haley Kernes, Taylor Malotte, Devin Kernes and Cecil (Bubby) Kernes III; as well as siblings: Sandra Boatright (Mark), Brian Hoffmann, Kelly Hoffmann (Candy), Randy Hoffmann, Daryl Hoffmann and Michael Hackmann (Abby). Additionally, she is survived by many family and friends.
A special "Thank You" to Carmen and staff at the Diversicare of Riverside Nursing Home. They cared for Robin these past four years. Thank you, Mosaic Hospice. Thank you to the staff of Anew Healthcare, for your care and kindness.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, and Robin's funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Gray officiating .
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Hoffman Kernes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.