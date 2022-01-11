TARKIO, Mo. - Herbert Dale Hoeppner, 84, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Herbert August and Juanita Marie (Shier) Hoeppner; sisters, Shirley Tye, Elaine Nalley.
Survivors: wife, Carol Hoeppner, Tarkio; children, Jeannie (John) Montanelli, Nemaha, Nebraska, Sally (Bob) Landreth, Kansas City, Missouri, Stan Hoeppner, Tarkio; grandsons, Nicholas, Danny Landreth; brother, Carl (Helen) Hoeppner, Mayview; sisters-in-law, Norma Storms, Raytown, Doris Crouch, Fort Worth, Texas, Nancy Heller, Independence, Missouri; brother-in-law, Lloyd Mengel, Pensacola, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio.
Family Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Private family inurnment at later date.
Memorials: Rock Port Rotary Club, Rock Port, Missouri or Tarkio Nutrition Center.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
