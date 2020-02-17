MARYVILLE, Mo. -Orlin Edwin Henry Hoepker, 93, Maryville, died at his home on Feb. 15, 2020.

Mr. Hoepker was born May 29, 1926, at Syracuse, Nebraska, the son of Ben and Sophia Botcher Hoepker.

On Aug. 10, 1958, he was united in marriage to Olivia "Floydine" Alexander at Pickering, Missouri.

Orlin was a farmer his entire life and was a veteran of World War II, in the United States Army.

Orlin was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Floydine Hoepker (March 20, 1973); infant daughter, Olivia; and one brother, Lowell Hoepker.

Survivors are: his children: Cris Hoepker, Pickering, Missouri, Alexa Ann (Don) Wenz, Tekamah, Nebraska, Edwin (Lana) Hoepker, Bedford, Iowa, Lareena (Jerry) Amlong, Maryville; one sister, Adele Hoepker, Maryville; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Price Funeral Home Chapel, Maryville.

Graveside services and burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.