Glorya D. "Sally" Hoehn, 95, a lifelong resident of St Joseph, entered into eternity with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 15, 2022. Born Feb. 25, 1927, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Basil C. Hoehn Sr. and Irene (Nowak) Hoehn.
Sally was a 1944 graduate of Lafayette High School. She then pursued her career at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until retirement as a Facilities Supervisor. After retirement, she held many different jobs.
She was a longtime member of St Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Here she held many volunteer positions. Sally had been Wedding Coordinator, Lector, Eucharist Minister, Head Sacristan, as well as numerous other volunteer duties that were close to her heart.
Sally has always been an animal advocate especially for dogs. The love and loyalty she had was unmatched. She volunteered with Friends of the Shelter since its inception 22 years ago.
She was a volunteer for numerous organizations, including Mosaic where she served over 1000 hours, Living Community, Open Door Kitchen, Second Harvest, Cathedral Food Pantry, Cathedral Summer Lunch for children, and many others.
During her lifetime Sally was awarded such recognitions as Catholic Bishop's Award, recipient of the Missouri House of Representatives Resolution for Senior Services, Lieutenant Governor's Senior Services Award, ABWA Chapter Woman of the Year, Woman of Excellence participant, just to mention a few. She had also served as president of the Altrusa Club of St. Joseph, an executive service club dedicated to civic betterment.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Basil C. "Sonny" Hoehn; sister-in-law, Marietta S. Hoehn; nephew, Anthony "Tony" Hoehn; niece-in-law, Katy Hoehn; and grand-niece.
Survivors include niece, Teresa (Gary) Steffens, Houston, Texas; niece, Tammy (Doug) McKeever, Belton, Missouri; niece, Rachel (Eric) Baumgartner, Scottsdale, Arizona; niece-in-law, Marge Hoehn, Omaha, Nebraska; nephew, Thomas J. Hoehn, Clearwater, Florida; 10 grand-nieces and nephews; seven great-grand nieces and nephews; best friends, Kaye (Steve) Wells and Joe (Sue) Lysaght.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, St Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Parish Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where the family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 17, 2022.
The family suggests memorial gifts to Cathedral Food Pantry in lieu of flowers.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
