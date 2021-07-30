Richard "Dick" Hoegh, 92, St. Joseph, passed away, July 28, 2021.
He was born March 20, 1929, in Newman, California.
Dick was raised by his grandparents on the Gustine Gun Duck Club, in Gustine, California.
He married Mary Cecelia Whited June 2, 2007. She survives of the home.
He kept boys' basketball stats for Lafayette High School for over 20 years.
Dick was a very avid horseman. He loved his horses and dogs.
Additional survivors include: daughter, Sina Kite; grandson, Casey Babcock; granddaughter, Evelyn Hall (Jeremy), all by his first marriage; stepchildren: Patty Smith (Doug), John Waring, Joseph Waring, Ronald Dishong (Sherry); several step- grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he loved so much.
Dick has been cremated, per his request, and will be laid to rest in Newman, with his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with expenses to return his ashes to California.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.