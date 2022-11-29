Ronald E. Hoefling 86, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at a local health care facility.
He was born Feb. 5, 1936 in St. Joseph, son of Mabel and Jacob Hoefling.
He was a graduate of Central High School and Missouri Western State College.
Ron married Reta Sherard on July 14, 1956.
Ron worked at Quaker Oats, Pearl Brewing and Friskies, retiring in 2000.
He played high school and college football, was an avid Triumph Motorcycle enthusiast and was a member of the local Triumph Motorcycle Club.
He enjoyed hill climbing, rocket running and hunting.
Ron formerly co-owned with his wife Reta, G&R Auto and Sales.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: wife of 66 years, Reta Hoefling; sons, Gary Hoefling, Richard Hoefling and Edward (Leasa) Hoefling, all of St. Joseph; three girls who were raised in his home, Connie (Chris) Cox, Ruth (Anthony) Calderon and Gayla Sherard; his grandchildren, Ryan, Tara, Jordan, Alex and Hannah; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hoefling has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or Noyes Home for Children. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Hoefling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.