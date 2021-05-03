Deborah "Debbie" Lynne Hockaday, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 30, 1963, in Cameron, Missouri.

She married Wally Hockaday on Oct. 19, 1986; He survives of the home.

She graduated from Cameron High School. She enjoyed doing what she loves, and loving what she does.

Deborah was preceded in death by: her son, Wally Gene Hockaday, Jr.; grandson, Tyler Jacob Hockaday; mother-in-law, Geneva Stout; and father-in-law, Ralph Hockaday.

Survivors include: husband, Wally, of the home; sons: Lance (Precious) Hockaday of Texas, Shawn (Jessie) Hittle, King City, Missouri, Shane (Stephanie) Hittle of Mississippi and Jeff (Stacy) HIttle, Lees Summit, Missouri; daughters: Deborah Lynne Hockaday, St. Joseph, Dawn Hockaday, Edgerton, Missouri, Neva (Chris) Moffat, Stanberry, Missouri, Susan (Terry) Catlett, King City, Missouri, Rachell (Samuel) Blanton, Smithville, Missouri and Karina (David) Schreck, Fort Riley, Kansas; grandkids: Cameron, Thomas, Gavin, Nova, Holland, Skyla, Sage, Syris, Theo and Kohen; and brother, John Linder.

No scheduled services at this time.

She will be cremated, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.