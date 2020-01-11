Janice Lee Hochenauer, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 4, 1942, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Geneva "Eleanor" and Johnny Hochenauer.

She graduated from Benton High School 1959; she worked as a flora designer, at Myers Watson Florist and most recently retired, from Kohls.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: son, David (Teresa) Bobela and their son, Matthew Bobela, of St. Joseph; son, Paul (Melissa) Farris, of Kansas City, Missouri, and his daughter, Hannah.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Father Richard Rocha, Celebrant.

The inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: St. Patrick Catholic Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.