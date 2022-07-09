STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Mark Allan Hoaglund was born May 27, 1958, in Sac City, Iowa. The son John Lafae and Loretta Ignes (LaRaas) Houaglund passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side July 7, 2022.
Mark attended Sac Community Schools through the 6th grade, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in Bloomington, Minnesota, in 1977.
Mark joined the Marines in 1977 proudly serving 12 years through three tours between Camp Pendleton, California, and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, as an Antitank Assualtman, Guided Missleman, and Infanty Unit Leader.
Advancing to the rank of Staff Sergeant, Mark earned numerous badges, medals, and commendations. He later went on to work at Western Missouri Correctional Center for 28 years where he retired as a Sergeant in 2020.
On July 22, 1989, Mark and JoNelle Griffin Rush were united in marriage in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Mark was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, John Houaglund.
He is survived by his wife, JoNelle, of the home; two sisters, LaVon (Ron) Goodrich, of Des Moines Iowa, LaDonna (Carl) Driggins, of Lakefield, Minnesota; sons Lloyd (Cheri) Rush, of Dearborn Missouri, Paul (Amy) Rush, ofStewartville, Missouri, Eric (Debra) Rush of Gower Missouri, Tom (Julie) Rush, of St Joseph; grandchildren, Solomon, Sophia, Gage, Cain, Libby, J.T., Trevor, Brittney, Bree-Onna, Brook-Lynn, Bishop; and numerous neices and nephews.
Visitation on Monday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville, with private family internment at a later date.
Memorial Contributions in his honor can be made to: Special Olympics and to the Wounded Warriors in Action.
