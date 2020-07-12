Hoagland, Charlotta A. 1950-2020

Charlotta Alicia "Charlicia" or "Charli" Hoagland passed on Feb. 25, 2020, in St. Joseph.
She was born Nov. 1, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Fred and Virginia Good.
Charlotta married Roger Hoagland, who preceded her in death.
She attended Lafayette High School, lived four decades in Colorado and raised a son.
Charlotta was independent, straight-forward, hard-working, and fun-loving.
Survivors include: her son, Jeff; siblings: Frederica, Regina, Noel, and Joel; and niece, Sonya.
Charlotta's remains were cremated at Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden chapel in Saint Joseph.
A small, private family gathering occurred on March 8, 2020, to celebrate her life.
Condolences and correspondence can be mailed to: the Estate of Charlotta Hoagland, c/o: Jeff Hoagland, 401 Cordova St. Apt K5, Juneau, AK 99801.