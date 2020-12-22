Roberta Rae (Jackson) Hixson, 82, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 18, 2020. Roberta was born Oct. 12, 1938, in St. Joseph, to Raymond "Barney" and Emma Rebecca (Yarbrough) Jackson.

She was a 1956 graduate of Lafayette High School. She spent majority of her career as an executive secretary.

Roberta married Larry W. Hixson on July 4, 1958, in St. Joseph and he preceded her in death on March 22, 2016. Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

Survivors include her children, Glen Hixson (Kathy), Cindy Hixson, Scott Hixson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Ronda Hendrix (Larry); brother Roger Jackson (Barb); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Roberta was a member of the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church and the VFW Women's Auxillary Post 1200 in Mesa, Arizona. She was very creative with numerous projects and would give most of her creations away.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Services will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID restrictions masks and social distancing are required. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.