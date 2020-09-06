Mary Jane Hixson, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born Sept. 6, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of the late Claryce & Thomas Ridley.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards, reading, crochet and attending deaf clubs for many years with her family. She graduated from the school of the deaf in Fulton, Missouri, where she met her husband Richard of 46 years.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Judy Ridley.

Survivors include; husband, Richard Hixson, of the home; daughters, Maureen White, St. Joseph; and Jane (Chris) Nelson, Kansas City; two grandchildren, Caitlin Cross, and Tyler white; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lynn Kalm, Karen Ridley, and Gail Fisher.

She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.