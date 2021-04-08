MISSION, Kan. - Andrew Alan Hixson, 34, of Mission, died Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Andrew was born Dec. 3, 1986, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Glen Alan and Lisa Marie (Geraci) Hixson.

Andrew was in software security for Navex Global for a number of years.

Andrew was in a loving relationship and his friends were very important to him. He was an avid golfer, a huge Nebraska Husker fan and loved all sports. He was very social and could quote one-liners from many movies. He was a strong advocate for organ donation.

Survivors include: his mother, Lisa Meola (Gregory); father, Glen Hixson (Kathy); sister, Jennifer Hixson Rogers (Landen); four step-sisters: Lisa Burwell, Becca Ketterer (Ben) Bethany Burk (Sean), Melissa Cureton (Casey); several nieces and nephews,; other relatives and a host of friends.

Andrew will be missed by all who loved him.

Memorial contributions may be made to M.A.D.D. Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.