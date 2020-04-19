Floy Jean Hitzelberger, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Riverside Place.

Floy was born on Aug. 25, 1933, in Hardy, Arkansas, to the late Guy and Flora (Powell) Lemasters.

She was a high school graduate and moved to St. Joseph in 1943.

Floy was a homemaker, and also worked as a seamstress and enjoyed babysitting, in her home.

Floy was a member of Word of Life Church.

She was a talented artist that enjoyed sketching, walking in nature and was a great cook.

She loved the Lord and her family, more than anything.

In addition to her parents, Floy was preceded in death by: two brothers, Max and Orville Lemasters; sister, Alice Davis; and two grandchildren, Jordon White and Erin Knight.

Survivors include: her children: David Hitzelberger (Elaine), Robin White (David), Kelly Knight, Sherry Clark (Jim) and John Hitzelberger; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; six sisters: Rose Foster (Bob), Lois Ochse (Charles), Shirley Berry (Charles), Daisy Middleton (Jim), Donna Rian (Eddie) and Linda Swope.

Private Burial and Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

There will be no visitation or services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements under the direction of: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Second Harvesters Food Bank.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.