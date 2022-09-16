COSBY, Mo. - Margaret Marie Hirter, 94, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
She was born to George and Vernie (Isenhower) Shewmaker on Nov. 25, 1927, in Cosby.
Margaret married Gottfried Hirter on April 6, 1946. He precedes her in death.
She was a member of Cosby Zion United Methodist Church and the St. Joseph Swiss Lodge Ladies Edelweiss Society.
Margaret enjoyed woodworking and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 74 years, Mickey; parents, George and Vernie; brothers, Dan, George, Jim and Bob; sister, Rachel; son, Mike Hirter; son-in- law, Larry Schultz; and daughter-in-law Nickee Hirter.
She is survived by sons, Larry Hirter (Connie), Terry Hirter (Sherry); daughter-in-law, Dawn Hirter; grandchildren, Teri Sanchez (Jerry), Kim Baker (Warren), Randy Schultz (Michele), Damon Hirter (Jennifer), Andrea Allen (Skip), Shelly Lundy (Bruce), Shannon Hirter (Krissy), Aaron Hirter (Heidi), Amy Meyer (Mark); 21 great-grandchildren; two great-greatgrandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Graveside Services 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
