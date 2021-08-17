PARKVILLE, Mo. - Jerry Hinshaw, age 53, of Parkville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Memorial: American Bible Academy in care of the funeral home. Graveside services: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, Lathrop Cemetery in Lathrop, Missouri. Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.