CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Marjorie M. Hinkle, 92, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away at home on the family farm Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Marjorie was born May 7, 1929, to Clarence and Mary Jung, in Clarksdale. She graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy in 1947. She was married to Wayne Hinkle who preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 1999. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, gardening, being outdoors and life on the farm.
Along with her husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Imogene and Mary Dorine Jung; son, James C. Halter; daughter, Rose Burkert; son-in-law, Larry Roark and companion Loren Gehrke.
Survivors include children, Margie Lowry, Cathy Roark, Christina (Jay) Newton and Joseph (Cathy) Halter, and several grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Easton, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary's Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
