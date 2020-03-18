Hinkle, Janellea 1963-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Janellea "Jan" Hinkle,56, of Albany, died March 16, 2020.

Jan was born Sept. 7, 1963, in Lakewood, California, to Leon and Julia Jean (Hinkle) Summers.

Survivors include: two brothers, Monte Hinkle and Brien Hinkle; other relatives and friends.

Jan was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Brandon; and sisters, Sarona McDonald and Stacy Grinlinton.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in St. Joseph.

Arrangements by: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.