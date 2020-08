Betty Hinkle, age 83, St. Joseph, passed peacefully at home on Aug. 28, 2020.

Graveside service 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to join the family rom 4 to 7 p.m. at Betty's home.

The family kindly requests no flowers; memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.

Full obituary at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.