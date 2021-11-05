Valeria L. Hines
DENVER, Mo. - Valeria Louise (Wortman) Hines, age 76, of Denver, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri, with cremation to follow. Private family inurnment will be in the South Grove Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa, at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Denver Community Church, Denver, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Valerie Hines, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.