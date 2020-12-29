Hines, Norma R. 1931-2020

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Norma Ruth Hines was born on June 16, 1931, in Oregon, Missouri, to William H. and Katie N. (Kramer) Fergison.

On March 25, 1951, she married Harold Allen Hines in Oregon. They became parents of two children.

Norma had been living with her daughter, Janet, at her Overland Park, Kan. home. Norma passed away Dec. 25, 2020 at a Kansas City, Missouri hospital.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Harold, in 2017; and her son, Tim Hines.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet Hines, Overland Park; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: Saturday, 2 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorials: Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.