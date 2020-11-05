COLUMBIA, Mo. - Judith "Judy" Elenor Burch Hines, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 82. She passed away of natural causes. She had been living at the home of her daughter in Columbia, Missouri, for the last two years. Judy had been very healthy for many decades until recently. She has gone to be in peace with her Lord.

Judy was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 23, 1938. She was the eldest child to Charles and Elenor Burch. She also has a younger brother, Jerry Burch.

Judy attended the University of Delaware-Dover. She graduated with a degree in Home Economics. She was a leader in her endeavors, mom, and friend. Judy enjoyed horseback riding when she could, volunteering, shopping, and serving the Lord. It is hard to summarize Judy's life without taking into account the role the Lord has had.

Judy started attending Brookdale Presbyterian Church in 1974. Over the years, she taught many Sunday school classes, small groups, outside activities, led Bible studies and organized many church efforts. Most members of the church more than likely have a church-designed cookbook with her creativity. She led and spoke for Christian Woman's Club. Judy loved to travel and had been to most of the continental United States and England.

Judy was preceded in death by both her parents and her husband, J. David Hines (Dave), and her beloved cat, D.J.

Judy is survived by her younger brother, Jerry and his wife Jackie, Jacksonville, Florida. She is also survived by her two children, Brian and wife Julie, Minneapolis, Minnesotta, and daughter, Karen Hines, Columbia. She also has two wonderful grandchildren: Audrey (14) and William (10). Judy also had three grandpuppies, Sheila, Tucker and Lucy, that loved the time they got to spend with her living in Columbia. Judy also leaves behind a wonderful church family and friends that meant so much to her.

Judy's service will take place at a later date. A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. Due to the pandemic, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please place any donations to Brookdale Church of St. Joseph, MO.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.