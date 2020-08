Fonda K. Hilton, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Family and Friends are Invited to a "Celebration of Life" for Fonda K. Haynes Hilton this Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hyde Park, SHELTER #3, at 2 p.m. (There will also be a Second "Celebration of Life" held by her friends on September 13, 2020, at Magoons Bar and Deli, starting at 3 p.m.)

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.