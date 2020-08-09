Fonda K. Hilton, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Fonda was born Dec. 8, 1965, in St. Joseph, to Virgil L. Haynes and Connie J. Miller (Bullock).

She attended Benton High School and worked for St. Joseph Pizza Hut for many years and Meril.

She formerly attended the Second Presbyterian Church.

She married Randy Hilton in 1982; He passed on April 8, 2007.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil L. Haynes and Connie J. Miller and grandparents, Emmett and Belle Haynes, and Timothy and Pearl Bullock.

Survivors include: three children: Ginger Fones, Michael Hilton and BariJo Buckley; four sisters: Jennifer Fletchall, Michelle Foutch, Cynthia Haynes and Norma Haynes Easton (Eric); and one brother, Mark Haynes (Vickie); two grandchildren, Brelyn and Michael Ross Weiser; and other relatives.

Fonda and her partner, Scott Round, resided on a farm in Amity, Missouri, for 11+ years. Scott passed away on May 1, 2014. She loved living on the farm.

She was a very outgoing loving person, who always addressed people as "Honey".

She loved God, family, friends, and her two cats, Pink Floyd and Blue. She also loved the Pink Floyd band. She loved her grandkids very much.

Memorial contributions: Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS), designating the New Animal Shelter.

Mail condolences to: 3134 Edmond Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501.

A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.