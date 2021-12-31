Hilton, David H. 1956-2021 Altamont, Mo.

ALTAMONT, Mo. - David Harlan Hilton, 65, of Altamont, passed away Dec. 23, 2021.
David was born May 17, 1956, to Junius H. and Opal E. (Morris) Hilton, in American Fork, Utah.
David married Judy Ann Beard March 7, 1975, in Provo, Utah.
He served in the United States Airforce as a munition's specialist, stationed at Pease Airforce Base, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Nellis Airforce Base, Las Vegas, Nevada.
David was and eagle scout and was active in scouts as a troop leader. He enjoyed playing and recording music and had their own family band. He was a member of Far West LDS.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by: wife, Judy of the home; three sons: Weston Hilton, Cameron, Missouri, Dustin Hilton, N. Kansas City, Missouri, Jeffrey Hilton, Cameron; daughter, Sherrie Hilton, Goleta, California; four grandchildren: Tori, Daylon, Reta, Loren; four brothers: Dale, Allen, Kenneth, Larry; sister, Irene (Lynn) Jones.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Gallatin, Missouri.
Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Noon, prior to the service.
Burial: Centenary Cemetery, Gallatin.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
