Hilsabeck, Marillyn J. 1932-2022 Barnard, Mo.

BARNARD, Mo. - Marillyn Joyce Hilsabeck, 89, of Barnard, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Parkdale Manor, Maryville, Missouri, with family at her side.
Marillyn was born in Barnard on April 8, 1932, to Wayne and Mary L. (Sell) McBride. She lived all of her life in the area, and graduated in 1949 from the Barnard High School.
On Feb. 5, 1950, Marillyn was united in marriage to Ernest Ivelle "Doc" Hilsabeck. He passed away in 1991. She was also preceded by her parents, and her brother, Darrel McBride, and sister, Kathleen Sexson.
Marillyn had been a clerk at Gary's Grocery Store, in Barnard, then did babysitting for many families in her home. She was a former member of the Barnard Church of Christ. And was a member of the Barnard Christian Church.
She liked to garden and can vegetables. She enjoyed working with her flowers and flower beds. She took care of the family farm, and even milked the goat.
Her survivors include her children: Ivan (Cheryl) Hilsabeck, Barnard, and Ron (Kim) Hilsabeck, Fillmore, Missouri, and daughter, Jean (Jim) Farnan, Barnard; her brother, George McBride, Maysville, Missouri; six grandchildren: Ben (Mandi) Hilsabeck, Lacey (Spencer) Parr, Brad (Heather) Hilsabeck, Kyle Hilsabeck, Scott (Brandi) Farnan, and Chris (Rich) Farnan; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.