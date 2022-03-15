Hillyard, J. Brent 1947-2022 Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, Texas - John Brent Hillyard, of Dallas, died peacefully with his daughter, Sybil beside him March 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri, at St. Luke's Hospice House, after a short illness and chronic medical conditions.
Brent was born on July 18, 1947, in Hartford, Connecticut and graduated from Central High School, in St. Joseph. He completed two bachelors degrees in Psychology and Business Management from Missouri Western State University. He served in the national guard during the 1970s.
He was a member of the Episcopalian church and relied strongly on his faith throughout his life.
Brent married Catherine Cobb of St. Joseph in 1972, and their daughter, Sybil Hillyard, was born in 1974.
Brent had several careers, but his passion was the restaurant industry, where in the late 1980s he partnered with his good friend, Ken Shearin, in Bistro Blues Restaurant in St. Joseph. Many years of fun, laughter and kitchen confrontations entertained the staff family.
In 1992, he moved to Dallas and began a successful 25-year career as co-owner of several Sonic restaurant locations in Texas and California.
Brent's friends will remember him as a good ole' boy, an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting, fishing, shooting and camping with his daughter. Golfing was one of his biggest passions later in life. But mostly, he will be remembered for his colorful nature and kind heart.
Brent was preceded in death by: his mother Virginia Zweers Hillyard; father, Walter Scott Hillyard; his birth father, Richard Bandfield; and dear friend, Kenneth Wayne Shearin.
Surviving is: daughter, Sybil Hillyard of Gower, Missouri; grandsons: Alex, Colin and Jack Archdekin; he will also be remembered by his dear friends in Dallas: Stacy Parrott, Lee Larson, Pete Clark, and lifelong St. Joseph friends: Roy Humphreys, Mark Wissehr, Mike Papanek and Denny Foutch, all of whom were a great support to him throughout his life.
Brent's pride and joy was his daughter Sybil, from whom he received his greatest happiness, along with the dogs he owned and adored throughout his life.
Brent requested no funeral or memorial services and even though he was a proud 37-year recovering alcoholic, he would most certainly appreciate a glass raised in honor of the times you shared with him, whether they may be happy, sad, frustrating or *#*#!
Donations in his name may be directed to: Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Animal Shelter, at 701 Lower Lake Rd. St. Joseph, MO 64504. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
