Hill, Ronald D. 1951-2020

EAGLEVILLE, Mo. - Ronald D (Sheepdog) Hill, 69, Eagleville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Overland Park Hospital.

Survivors include Peggy of the home; son, Daniel and Tamala Hill, Pensacola Florida; Robert and Lisa Cracraft, Eagleville, Tyler and Kelly Cracraft, Liberty, Missouri, Bradley and Tammy Parsons, St. Joseph, and Stephanie Blake and Marvin Ballard, Eagleville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary and Cheryl Hill, McFall, Terry and Mendy Hill, New Hampton; and sister, Jeanette and Benny Sprague, Pattonsburg.

Ron has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will follow in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri. The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the North Harrison FFA and/or Garrett Hill Memorial for Northwest Missouri State Fair Bucket Calf Show in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.