Hill, Robert F. 1925-2020

HAMILTON, Mo. - Robert "Bob" F. Hill, 94, Hamilton, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, in Hamilton.

Bob was a lifelong Caldwell County, Missouri, resident.

Bob was born on April 11, 1925, in the New York area, of Caldwell County, to Abraham and Bessie Hill.

He graduated in 1942, from the New York High School, as the salutatorian of his class.

He then served his country honorably, in the Army, during World War II.

He was a self-employed farmer.

Bob attended the Kingston Nazarene Church, Kingston, Missouri, was a member of the Hamilton American Legion Post #285 and in the past, served as New York School board member for a number of years and was a 4-H leader when his kids were young.

Preceding Bob in death were: his parents; four sisters; two brothers; and a grandson, Shane Lee.

On Oct. 3, 1954, he married Bonnie L. Arnote, in Hamilton, at the home of her parents. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors: children: Robin (J.C.) Thorne, Hamilton, Scott (Janet) Hill, Hamilton, and Monte (Terri) Hill, Walnut Shade, Missouri; eight grandchildren: Carey Rippe, Traci Jones, Taira Price, Zach Hill, Kayci Porter, Anya Eremenko, Christopher Williams and Shannen White; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Jani Holt; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Kingston Church of the Nazarene, Kingston.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., just prior to the service, at the church.

Memorials: The Kingston Nazarene Church.

Cremation entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.