Hill, Ralph A. 1934-2021

NAVARRE, Fla. - CWO4 Ralph Alden Hill, 86, of Navarre, Florida, passed away Jan. 26, 2021, with family members treasuring their last moments of their loving and much loved, respected, energetic, supportive, husband, friend, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born July 26, 1934, in St. Joseph, to Ralph R. Hill and Amanda Mydland Thompson, a native of Norway.

He graduated from Savannah High School in 1952. A proud U.S. Navy man, he enlisted in the Navy as a 17-year-old senior which led to his Navy career of 42+ years of active and reserve service. He retired from the Navy July 26, 1994.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sister-in-law, Shirley; his sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Calvin King; and niece, Sonja.

Survivors: His beloved wife of 63+ years, Carol Jean Koelling Hill; his brother, Alfred Hill, of San Jose, California, (who married Carol's sister, Shirley). Other survivors are: daughter, Debra Hill Bailey (David) of Navarre, a registered nurse; Debra's daughter, Myria DeShon Darnell (Devon) and their six week old daughter, Stella. Also son, Ralph Arthur Hill (Emily), a Tulsa oil & gas company CEO, his sons, Montgomery Alden Hill (Kelsey), Mitchell James Hill (Erika); nephew, James Hill; nieces, Karen, Susan, Barbara plus great nieces and nephews.

He was a teacher of math, science, history at Pickett and physical education at Skaith schools in St. Joseph; a fair and respected athletic coach of nearly all sports; a sports official who officiated refereed, and umpired most high school and college sports in northwest Missouri for 25 years. Degrees include St. Joseph Junior College with an A.S. degree and B.S. in education from Northwest Missouri State University. He was a life member of Missouri State Teachers Association, American Legion, Fleet Reserve Association, a member of the USS Coral Sea CVA-43 Association, the NRA, USS Midway Museum, Reserve Organization of America, VFW, and Disabled American Veterans. He was a Navy Memorial "Plank Owner." In 1967 he was the first warrant officer chosen in the St. Joseph Naval Reserve Center. Only 212 of 15,000+ applicants were chosen to be W-1's. He retired as a proud W-4, the highest rank of warrant at that time. He loved history and frequently from memory listed all U.S. Presidents and Vice-Presidents (in order) and their military affiliation. Those who knew him will forever cherish his stories about the Navy, history and sports (including his ping pong tournament championships)!

The Navy often says when a shipmate passes, "Fair winds and following seas.

Rest easy, we have the watch."

Rose Lawn of Gulf Breeze, Florida, is handling arrangements. Please make any donations to the Disabled American Veterans in lieu of flowers. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.