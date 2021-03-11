HAMILTON, Mo. - Kylee Grace Hill, 11, daughter of Zachary and Melissa (Prater) Hill, passed away on March 3, 2021, in Memphis, Tennessee. Kylee lived her life in Hamilton, Missouri.

Kylee was born on March 21, 2009, in Liberty, Missouri. She was a fifth grade student at the Hamilton Elementary School, Hamilton.

Kylee's loves in life were riding and racing four-wheelers, animals, with a preference for cats and horses, trivia, TikTok, and loud music. She was very lighthearted and enjoyed her friends and always having constant fun. She was known for her hugs she selflessly gave to others. Jesus became her Lord and Savior recently while traveling in South Carolina, and planned also to be baptized once she got back home to Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Terry and Lisa Prater, and great-grandparents, Willard and Fern Prater, Lola Plummer, and Robert Hill.

Survivors who will miss her greatly: parents, Zachary and Melissa Hill, of the home; sister, Chloe and Tanner Gordon, Cameron; niece, Esther Gordon; brothers, Anthony Prater and Robert (Bob) Hill, both of the home; grandparents, Janet and Scott Hill, Hamilton; great-grandmother, Bonnie Hill, Hamilton; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and lots of friends.

Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Kingston Church of the Nazarene, Kingston, MO.

Memorial Service: 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 15, at the church.

Memorials: The Dream Catchers or the Kitty Cat Connection, Inc., both in care of Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.