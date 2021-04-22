Hill, Kenneth L. 1951-2021 Rea, Mo.

REA, Mo. - Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Hill, 70, of Rea, Missouri, passed away Sunday morning April 18, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. He was born Jan. 11, 1951, to Marvin and Juanita (Long) Hill. On Nov. 27, 1971, he and Deborah Clements were united in marriage.

Kenny worked at Swanson's Supermarket for 11 years. He went on to work at United Electric Cooperative in Savannah, Missouri, where he retired after 35 years of service. He had been the mayor of Rea for many years. He served on the water board of PWSD #4 for numerous years. He was a member of the Whitesville Baptist Church.

He loved auctioneering and helping at the Andrew County Auction Barn. He loved listening to music, especially the 1950s music. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandson Kipton.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Teresea Hill; grandson, Kipton Hill; mother-in-law, Betty Clements; mother, Juanita Black; brothers, Gary (Helen), Larry, Tommy, Billy, Michael, and Ronnie; and sister, Linda Applegarth.

He was preceded in death by his dad; two sisters, Wanda Walton and Carol Christopher; brother, Terry Hill; and his father in law, Louis Clements.

An open visitation with no family present will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Whitesville Cemetery, Whitesville, Missouri.

Memorials may be sent to Whitesville Baptist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.