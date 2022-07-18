SAVANNAH, Mo. - Helen F. (Theas) Hill, 73, Savannah, went peacefully home on Friday, July 15, 2022, to our Lord and Savior.
She was born to Arnold and Hazel (Kaufman) Theas in Craig, Missouri, on Sept. 13, 1948. They moved to the family farm in Rosendale, Missouri in 1960, when she was in the 7th grade. She graduated from North Andrew High School in 1966.
In 1971, Helen married Gary D. Hill and they moved to Savannah in 1977. They were blessed with 51 years as husband and wife. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: son, Tony (Mel) Hill, Rosendale, Missouri; daughter, Amy (Dwight) Foley, Savannah; brothers, Doyle (Sharon) Theas, Fillmore, Missouri, Charlie Theas, Arkansas City, Kansas and CR Theas, Arkoe, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her brother, Earl Theas; father, Arnold Theas; and mother, Hazel Theas.
Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment Bennett Lane Cemetery, Savannah.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
