Hill, Garney K. 1952-2022 Gladstone, Mo.

GLADSTONE, Mo. -Garney K. Hill, age 70, of Gladstone, passed peacefully after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia on Sept. 28, 2022.
He was born April 24, 1952 in Bethany, Missouri, to Clarence and Kathleen Hill. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1970, and then attended Northwest Missouri State University graduating in 1974, with a degree in Broadcasting and Communications.
Garney married Linda Dougan in 1975 and with his nearly 50 year long career in Retail Grocery with Safeway, Food Barn, Skaggs, and Hyvee, lived in St. Joseph, Gladstone and Fort Smith, Arkansas. Returning in 2018 from Hyvee, he was best known for his kindness, infectious smile and loved training new employees.
He is survived by: his wife, Linda; his children and grandchildren: Angela (David), CJ and Nicholas Lakey of Kansas City, Missouri, Sara (Brandon) Burns, Lincoln and Raylee of Smithville, Missouri, and Richard "Matt" Hill, Rhys, Emerson and Dion of Gladstone; his aunt, Marquitta Miller (Kansas City); brother-in-law, Kenneth Stenning (St. Joe); and nephew, Ryan Stenning (St. Joe); aunt, Beverly Hill (Stanberry); and uncle, Olin Hill (Georgia).
Garney's family remembers him as a kind, thoughtful, funny father and grandpa who loved to camp, fish, and hunt. He had a love for history, reading mysteries and westerns.
Services were held Oct. 1, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, in Kansas City and was officiated by Rev. Dr. Craig Meissner.
Pallbearers included: Richard "Matt" Hill, David Lakey, CJ Lakey and Brandon Burns. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
