MARYVILLE, Mo. -Frances Marie Hill, 82 Maryville, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Frances was born Jan. 8, 1938, in Skidmore, Missouri, daughter of the late George Howard and Irene (Davison) Chesnut.

On Jan. 6, 1957, she married Gordan Gene Hill, in Maryville.

Frances was a 1956 graduate of Maryville High School, and graduate of Gard Business College.

She was the sales assistant for WQYK FM radio station from 1978-2003, and a member of the Country Music Association.

She was preceded by son, Jay Hill, in 2014.

Surviving are: daughter, Bonnie (Randy) Acklin, Barnard, Missouri; brothers, Stanley (Virginia) Chesnut, and Mike (Belinda) Chesnut, both of Maryville; sister, Donna (Gary) Acklin, Shawnee, Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Rodney (Cheryl) Hill, St. Charles; sister-in-law, Elaine Iwinski, Safety Harbor, Florida; five grand-children; 17 great-grand children.

Open visitation will be Saturday, May 16, from Noon to 5 p.m. at the Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

A Family Gathering will be 2 p.m. Sunday May 17, at Price Funeral Home, located at: 120 East First Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, at a later date.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.