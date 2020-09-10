CAMERON, Mo. - Eva Mae Hill, 92, Cameron, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by four generations of family, on Sept. 5, 2020.

She was born in Weatherby, Missouri, on March 20, 1928, to Tommy and Bessie (Cooper) Shelman.

Eva is preceded by spouses, George Coleman and George E. Hill; parents, Tommy and Bessie Shelman; brothers, Floyd (Nelle) Shelman, Norman (Cynthia) Shelman; nieces, Mary Shelman, Lauren Courtney; nephew, John Shelman; and loving companion, Rowdy, her Jack Russell Terrier.

Survivors: son, Terry (Judy) Hill, Cameron; daughter, Connie Sue (Rodney) Schroeder, Richmond, Missouri; brother, Max (Nancy) Shelman, Cameron; niece, Tammy (Brad) Courtney and son, Jordan, Blue Springs, Missouri; grandchildren, Don (Linda) Hill and children, Cale, Quade and Kyler; Jodie Walker and children, Koty, Damon and Jonah, all of Cameron; and Holly Doran, Richmond. Other nieces, nephews, and grandchildren are Hailey, Brandon, Tom Shelman, Tara Shelman and cousins, Vickie and Jill Ensign.

Eva also leaves behind her college roommate and life-long friend, Evelyn (Richard) King, St. Joseph.

The family plans to delay the graveside services until spring. Memorials may be given in her memory to Comfort Care Hospice of Cameron and/or Linda's Precious Pets.

Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.