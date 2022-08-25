Hill, Ann L. 1945-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Ann Louise Hill, age 76, of Gower, Missouri, and formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Ann was the daughter of Raymond Chancie and Hazel Dorothy (Simpson) Railsback, born on Nov. 20, 1945, in Hannibal, Missouri. During her school years she enjoyed playing basketball and was a 1963 Galt High School graduate. On March 18, 1966, she married Ronald C. Hill in Chillicothe, Missouri, and they were later blessed with two beautiful daughters, Carmen and Wendy.
Ann was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She liked going to the casinos with her friends, playing computer games, and watching Hallmark movies. When her daughters were younger, she sewed beautiful outfits for them. Ann also enjoyed reading Historical Romance books.
Ann is survived by her two daughters, Carmen Smith and husband Jeremy of Polo, Missouri, and Wendy Blacketer and husband Bill, of St. Joseph; two brothers, Robert Railsback (Judy) of Trenton, Missouri, and Tom Railsback (Margaret) of Chillicothe, Missouri; and her sister-in-law, Ernestine Railsback of Chillicothe; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Jordan, Rider, Hailey, Lily, Addy, Blakley, and Bailee; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Hazel Railsback; her beloved husband, Ronald Hill; and her brother, Richard Railsback.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri.
Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home, with Pastor Martin Brooke officiating.
Burial will be in Avalon Cemetery, Avalon, Missouri.
If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please consider St. Jude's Children's Hospital. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, MO 64633.
