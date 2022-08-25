Hill, Ann L. 1945-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Ann Louise Hill, age 76, of Gower, Missouri, and formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Ann was the daughter of Raymond Chancie and Hazel Dorothy (Simpson) Railsback, born on Nov. 20, 1945, in Hannibal, Missouri. During her school years she enjoyed playing basketball and was a 1963 Galt High School graduate. On March 18, 1966, she married Ronald C. Hill in Chillicothe, Missouri, and they were later blessed with two beautiful daughters, Carmen and Wendy.

