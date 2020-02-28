CAMDEN POINT, Mo. -Mary Lou Highlander, 81, Camden Point, passed away, Feb. 25, 2020, after a long illness.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1938, to Owen Marion and Mary Alice (Tate) Kenney, in Platte County, Missouri.

Mary Lou grew up and attended school in the Ferrelview area.

On Dec. 15, 1956, she was united in marriage to Charles Edward "Eddie" Highlander.

After their marriage, they made their home in Camden Point.

She enjoyed crocheting, and quilting and made many beautiful things.

Mary Lou is survived by: her husband, Eddie; daughter, Debbie (John) Asher; grandson, Andy (Lori) Asher; great-grandchildren: Jonah, Sam and Ava Asher; sister, Ida Brandon; other relatives; and many friends.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday. Feb. 28, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.