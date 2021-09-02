CAMDEN POINT, Mo. - Charles Edward "Eddie" Highlander, 86 of Camden Point, Missouri, passed away Sept. 1, 2021.
He was born on June 22, 1935, to Oscar and Ottie Lee (Cline) Highlander in rural Weston, Missouri, and in 1953 he graduated from Platte County High School.
On Dec. 15, 1956, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Kenney. After their marriage they made their home in Camden Point. Mary Lou passed away on Feb. 25, 2020.
Eddie owned and operated Bud's 66 in Platte City.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters.
Eddie is survived by his daughter, Debbie (John) Asher; grandson, Andy (Lori) Asher; great-grandchildren, Jonah, Sam and Ava Asher; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
