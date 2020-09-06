Cheryl Marie Highfield, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

She was born Feb. 23, 1949, to Ralph and Ada (Thompson) Ball.

Cheryl was a graduate of Central High School, class 1967.

She was an amazing mother, enjoyed crafts and loved animals.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: daughters, Tina Highfield, Stephanie Chavez (Robert); grandchildren: Colton, Breana, Kinsley and Kennedy Chavez; great-granddaughter, Olivia Holt: sisters, Anita Myers, Wanda Varner, Vickie Pankau; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.