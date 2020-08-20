OXFORD, Miss. - Boyd Ralph Highfield, Jr., passed away Aug. 16, 2020, in an Oxford, Mississippi Veterans home.

Boyd was born March 26, 1942, in St. Joseph. He graduated from Lafayette high school in 1960.

He is preceeded in death by his son, mother and father.

He is survived by: wife, Cheryl; one brother, Larry Highfield, of Republic, Missouri; two sisters, Carol Courtney, of Springfield, Missouri, Debbie Nix, of St. Joseph; one stepson, Jerry Somerville, of Littleton, Colorado; three nieces; four nephews.

Boyd was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was the National Sales manager for Johnson Wax. He was a Shriner and a Mason.

He was cremated in oxford mississipi. funeral arrangements are pending. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.