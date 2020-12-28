Mary Elizabeth Higgins, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

She was born July 3, 1950 in St. Joseph, to John and Esther (Keling) Higgins.

Mary was a member of Faith United Baptist Church.

She enjoyed fishing, gardening, sewing, cooking, feeding her family, the birds and groundhogs.

Mary will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her grandson, Tyler, Jr., who she raised.

A memorial service will be held at her church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild.

Survivors include: children: Tyler Higgins, Sr., Tracy Gillespie, Tamin Thompson (Steve Gilmore); siblings, Sandra Horn (James), Joseph Higgins (Lorraine); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

