Betty Lynn Higgins,67, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born Oct. 16, 1952, in Mesa, Arizona, daughter of Barbara and Robert Higgins.

She graduated from Benton High School.

She worked at Quaker Oats.

Betty was preceded in death by: her father, Robert Edward Higgins; mother, Barbara LaDoris Grossman; brother, Robert L. Higgins.

She is survived by: daughter, Terri (Bobby) Sweet; son, Buddy (Nancy) Higgins; sisters, Cindy (David) Winger and Denise (Lucy) Steele; brother, David (Gina) Daniels; grandchildren: Mitchell Watts, Gary (Adrian) Hatfield, Shawn Ian Almanza, Troy Higgins, Chase Higgins; great-grandchildren: Dallen, Jaylin, Kamryn Watts and Joslynn and Cyrus Hatfield; her beloved cat, Sissy; and her dear friends: Linda Derry, Jane Randolph and Dean Scofield.

A Celebration of Life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Betty Higgins Memorial Fund in care of: Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.