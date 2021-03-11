Higginbotham, Carolyn J. 1939-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Carolyn Jean Higginbotham, 82, of Albany, Missouri, passed away March 8, 2021, at Pineview Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.

Carolyn, the daughter of Leona Fern (Pratt) and Homer Wesley (Jim) Boner Jr., was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Albany.

She graduated from Albany RIII High School and from Northwest Missouri State, in Maryville, Missouri. For a short time, she taught physical education at Albany RIII High School.

On Aug. 6, 1962, she was united in marriage to John Norman Higginbotham. To this union three daughters were born: Norma, Elizabeth, and Cindy.

After raising her daughters, Carolyn worked for the local drug store.

She was a member of the Albany United Methodist Church, Athena, Delta Theta Tau, Beta Sigma Phi and Sigma, Sigma, Sigma at Northwest, where she received the Who's Who Award.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Bill Hill and her brother Max Boner.

Survivors: husband, John Norman Higginbotham; daughters, Norma Hill (Bryon Crawford); Cindy (Larry) Wilson; grandson, Carson Wilson, all of Albany; son-in-law, Mike Mahony, Champagne, Illinois; granddaughters, Alisha (Winston) Dodd, Kansas City, Missouri, Chelsey (JR) Washburn, Albany; Brooke Wilson, Liberty, Missouri; eight great-grandchildren; and all the staff and residents at Pineview Manor.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Cremation will follow the service. Inurnment will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Albany at a later date.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Friday morning. Masks are required.

Memorial Contributions: Pineview Manor or Albany United Methodist Church in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.