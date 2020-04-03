BETHANY, Mo. - Margaret (Sweat) Higdon passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 73, at Harrison County Community Hospital, Bethany.

She is survived by: her husband, Donald Ray Higdon, of the home; son, Dennis (Jessica) Higdon, Gallatin; daughter, Lesa K. Higdon, Bethany; granddaughter, Tanna; special friend, Bill Slaughter.

Mrs. Higdon has been cremated under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel.

Private services and inurnment will be at a later date, at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.