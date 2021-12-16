Melvin "Bud" Harold Higbe, 87, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born June 4, 1934, in St. Joseph, son of Jessie and Clarence Higbe. Bud married Frances Kinnaird on Jan. 27, 1962, in St. Joseph . He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked at Armour & Co. later in the upholstery business and also as a service station cashier.
Bud was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed being outdoors, especially spending time in his garden, going camping, fishing, dancing, bowling and playing cards with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by wife, Frances Higbe in 2010; his parents; sister, Violet Liechti; and brother, Ray Higbe.
Survivors include, daughters, Leah (Sheila) Higbe of Whalan, Minnesotta, and Dana D. Stumpff of St. Joseph; sister, Fay Yonning of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Denise (Jessica) Stumpff, Ruth Higbe-Harrah, Greysen Higbe-Harrah, Sara McCallson and Shannon McCallson; and great-grandson, Josiah Mauleon McCallson; sisters-in-law, Sally Higbe, Raona Wade, Eileen (Larry) Meinsen and Kathy (Richard) Frederick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Higbe has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
