Pamela Hieb 64, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Jamestown, North Dakota, daughter of Ilene and Delton Hieb.

Pam's hobbies included cooking, shopping, and gardening. She was a member of the North Church of God.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Eric Waggoner; and sister, Rhoda Moser.

Survivors include: her companion of 29 years, Charles "Chuck" Waggoner of the home; brother, Kim Hieb; stepdaughter, Crystal Waggoner of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Shayla Throckmorton, and Haiden Waggoner and Quinton Waggoner; great-grandchildren, Ma'teah Throckmorton and Re'marie Throckmorton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Chairez officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Hieb will be cremated following services.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.