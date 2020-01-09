Hieb, David D. 1956-2019

WATAUGA, Texas -David D. Hieb, 63, of Watauga, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 29, 1956, in St. Joseph, son of Ann and Harold Hieb Sr.

He attended St. James and St. Patricks Elementary Schools and graduated from Benton High School, in 1974.

He worked at Fort Worth Independent School District for 26 years, most recently as Carpentry Foreman.

He enjoyed playing his guitar and golfing with his friends.

He was a good son, brother, and uncle, and had a kind and dear heart.

David was preceded in death by his father, Harold C. Hieb Sr.

Survivors include: mother, Augusta Ann Hieb-Ebling, St. Joseph; brothers, Harold (Julie) Hieb, Weatherford, Texas and Kevin (Cindy) Hieb, St. Joseph; niece, Lindsay Hieb, Fort Worth, Texas; and nephew, Robert (Mindy) Hieb, Smithville, Missouri.

Memorial services will be held at a later date, in Fort Worth and St. Joseph.

Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.