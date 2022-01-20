Hicks, Victor M. 1957-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Victor Mel Hicks 64, was called into Glory Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Victor was born to Moses L. and Mary Margaret (West) Hicks Sr. in St. Joseph on July 9, 1957. Victor attended Benton High School and had previously been employed by Stetson Hat Co.
Victor was preceded in death by his father, Moses L. Hicks Sr., and his grandson, Tre'Shaun LaMel Hawkins.
Victor is survived by his children, LaResha Tonyette Dennis, Michael Ger'Shon Dennis; his mother, Mary Margaret (West) Hicks, of the home; grandchildren, Jaden Michael Dennis, Nyesha Helen Hawkins, Tyesha Tonyelle Dennis, LaShelle Ann Renee Dennis, Tavion Aldrich and Zah'Kyah Dennis; great-grandchildren, Naudia Raymire James, Deandre Dwayne Chiney, Dreshaun LaMel Chiney and Naloni Eunea Hawkins; siblings, Deretha Hicks-Sykes, Moses L. Hicks Jr., Margaret L. Hunter, Frederick R. Hicks, Carolyn K. Hicks, and Peter D. Hicks, all of St. Joseph, George T. Hicks Sr., San Diego, California, Vickie L. Colbert, Liberty Missouri, and Paula D. Hicks, Atlanta, Georgia. Victor was also survived by a number of cousins, with special mention of Bill Hicks, Ed Hicks and Kenny West. Also several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and great-great- nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives.
Funeral service noon Saturday, Jan. 22, New Hope Baptist Church, family visitation one hour before the service. Interment Ashland Cemetery. Covid Protocols will be in place and masks will be required for those attending the service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel.
Online obituary and Guest Registery, bullockffc.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
